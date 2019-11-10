Greg Hardy “In Tears on the Inside” After UFC Moscow Loss

Greg Hardy Emotional After Loss to Volkov, Offers No Excuses

In the co-main event of UFC Moscow, UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy suffered his second loss in the UFC. Taking Alexander Volkov to the final bell of three rounds, Hardy came up short via unanimous decision. A portion of fans who have forgiven Hardy for his troubled past believes that everything was against him. Taking the fight on short notice was a risk. Traveling to Volkov’s home country was also an enormous obstacle. However, Hardy seemed to offer no excuses in defeat.

Hardy Makes No Excuses After Loss

Volkov was Hardy’s first true competition in the UFC. Aware of that fact, Hardy offered zero excuses for suffering the defeat.

“I didn’t fight well enough, plain and simple. That’s the hardest thing to tell yourself after you go to war. I didn’t earn it today,” said Hardy. (via mma junkie)

Furthermore, Greg’s NFL mentality kicked in. As a former professional football player, Hardy is still wired to analyze film and understand that losing is part of the game.

“I’m going to have to check out the film, see what I did wrong, analyze it professionally,” said Hardy. “But right now, the only thing that matters is the ‘W,’ and I didn’t leave with the ‘W,’ so that means there’s work to be done. I didn’t do exactly what I said I was going to do, and that makes me feel very bad,” finished Greg Hardy. (via mma junkie)

Although Hardy believes there is work to be done, he’s not counting himself out as a top contender. In fact, he believes that the bar to be successful in the UFC’s heavyweight division isn’t high. That sentiment has been expressed by UFC veteran Frank Mir before. As long as a heavyweight is competitive and engaged, they should be able to sustain a very long career. So, Hardy plans on setting his bar even higher and trying his best to keep moving forward.

“I don’t think the bar is too high. I think it’s there,” he said. “The bar where I want to get to is astronomically high. It’s so far away from me now, I’m in tears on the inside, man. (via mma junkie)

Hardy’s Future Plans

It’s unclear where Hardy’s career can go from here. Fans have consistently criticized UFC’s matchmaking with Hardy. Often times, they’ve signed new fighters or have given him less competitive bouts.

However, now that Hardy has faced the #7 ranked opponent and speaks often about his desire to be champion, what could be next for Hardy?

The days for facing inferior competition are now gone. Now, Hardy will have to prove himself amongst the higher tier of the heavyweight division.