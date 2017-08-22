Video: 20-foot Macho Man elbow drop goes wrong, wrestler misses opponent and table by a few feet

The best laid plans of mice and indy wrestlers never quite hit their target. In some cases your target is a dude laying on a table in gymnasium meant for high school basketball. Ah the struggles of life.

From the IWA Battle in Memphis pro wrestling show, let’s watch some dude inspired by New Jack or The Macho Man Randy Savage kiss the sky, touch the ceiling and fail horribly to eat his stationary landing spot.

Infinite pro wrestling props to the guy on the table who still tried to sell the move even after his opponent nearly killed himself, way to respect the business.