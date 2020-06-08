UFC lightweight Gray Maynard hasn’t fought since 2018. However, he has yet to still officially retire from MMA. Although his glory days inside the octagon are behind him, Maynard still has the desire to fight. However, his presence on social media is reminiscent of a fighter who has retired. Recently, Maynard shared a story about how the UFC gave him “hush money” for his fight against Frankie Edgar in 2011.

Back in 2011, Maynard and Frankie Edgar were the absolute elite of the UFC’s lightweight division. It is strange to think about considering that Edgar is still very active in the division today. Nonetheless, at UFC 125, Edgar was the UFC lightweight champion and he took on Gray Maynard in the main event of the night.

The match ended in a draw and was a hard-fought war. Many spectators still consider the fight as one of the best in the history of the sport. But, as many know, a fighter in the UFC is paid to show up and paid again to win. Since there was no winner, there was no “win bonus” money given.

Gray Maynard Discusses 100k Bonus

A fan on social media asked Maynard about the memorable fight. He explained that he hoped both Maynard and Edgar were paid what they deserve for the legendary bout. Then, Maynard revealed that he was paid a 100k bonus, which usually doesn’t happen.

They gave me a $100k bonus. I remember a thought crossed my mind walking to the cage I was going to be broke if I lost. Because I spent $20k on my training camp. I was only guaranteed $26k. I don’t think it’s called a bonus, more like “hush money” https://t.co/EW5clAQYXu — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) June 6, 2020

Afterward, he detailed his contract negotiation in the following tweet.

Think about this. I was only guaranteed $26k for that title fight (fight of the year), then renegotiated after only to get $42k guaranteed. Both ppv main events. No rules protecting the fighters. But you look like you’ve been in the cage and know what I mean — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) June 6, 2020

Financial Relevance of Today

Many fans appreciate Gray’s transparency of his UFC contracts. Especially during a time when Dana White seems to not be giving out what fighters deserve for big-time fights. Although Maynard’s time with the UFC is done, it’s still amazing to be able to get information on fighter contracts during the ongoing war between Dana and the fighters.