Chito Vera Doubtful Marlon Moraes Will Fight Him, Dismisses Sean O’Malley Rematch

Marlon “Chito” Vera may have suffered a loss at the hands of Jose Aldo at UFC 17. However, Marlon is blaming himself for the loss and is looking to get back into the win column. Vera made it clear that he would like to face Marlon Moraes next. However, when Moraes told Vera to give Sean O’Malley a rematch, he completely neglected the idea.

Chito Vera on Jose Aldo Loss

Chito sat down with Nolan King of MMA Junkie. During the conversation, Vera spoke about owning his loss against Jose Aldo. As well as, figuring out his next opponent.

“It’s my fault,” said Vera in regards to the loss to Aldo. “There is no coach to blame. There are no teammates to blame. … I don’t want to erase this memory because that’s what’s going to get me through the next things. I’m going to use that chip on my shoulder to not overcommit or get too excited. I went for the kill and got stuck in a weird position. S**t happens.”

Vera vs Moraes

Although he lost to Aldo, Vera is still calling out a former #1 contender in Marlon Moraes. To him, the fight makes the most sense. He explained how both of them losing on the same night would make for a good matchup.

“I really believe it just makes sense,” Vera said. “We both lost on the same night. Let’s just find a date in the next couple of weeks or whenever to make it happen. But he already (has) found a way out. He answered with a pretty dumb thing like, ‘You should go fight (Sean) O’Malley, and then by the time I come back, if you’re still around, we can do something.’ “

Previously, Vera made it clear that he was not interested in facing O’Malley for a second time. With a win over “Sugar ” Sean, Marlon will look to face bigger challenges within the bantamweight division.

Should Moraes give Vera a chance?