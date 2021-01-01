Paige Van Zant Bare Knuckle Boxing Debut vs Britain Hart Official for February 5th

Paige Van Zant has finally locked in a date for her long-awaited Bare Knuckle FC debut. Not only is the date confirmed, but her opponent has been revealed to be Britain Hart.

In November, BKFC President David Feldman announced his rollout of plans surrounding Zan Vant’s debut. He stated that he wanted Paige to fight around the same time as the Super Bowl. As well as, making sure Paige has a marquee slot on the fight card as either the co-main or main event.

Van Zant vs Hart

Now, Van Zant has confirmed the news via social media.

“Best of 2020 is this picture right here. Bout agreement signed for my @bareknucklefc debut. February 5th baby!!!! Let’s go!!,” wrote Paige.

Next, MMA Fighting confirmed that Van Zan’t would take on Britain Hart in her bare-knuckle boxing debut. However, it is still unclear if Van Zant vs Hart will headline the event.

“She’ll definitely be in the top two [fights],” Feldman said. “Either the main event or the co-main event, we’re not 100 percent sure yet. It depends on who takes what fight. We’re going to know that in the next two or three weeks. “Once we have that card completely solidified, we’ll make that decision, but she’s got to be near the top of it or at the top because she’s going to be in every combat sports headline around for that one. So we have to give her her due.”

Tale of the Tape

Hart’s bare-knuckle boxing record is 1 win with 2 losses. However, her professional boxing record displays a bit more experience with a pro record of 4-4-3. Regardless, the bout will serve as a steep test for Van Zant to show how much training she’s put into her standup game.

Are fans excited for Van Zant vs Hart? And, does the matchup pull enough of an audience to be featured as the main event?