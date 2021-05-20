Valerie Loureda Plans To Be ‘The Most Recognized And Most Influential Woman In The World’

It is rather uncommon for someone to have the popularity that Valerie Loureda has gotten with just three pro fights. However the Bellator flyweight plans to leverage that into eventually being one of the most recognized women in the world.

At just 22 years old, Loureda has done a lot to garner attention within the MMA community. Just three fights into her pro career, she has two finishes and is regarded as one of Bellator’s brightest prospects.

That being said, one of the main reasons that Valerie has the attention that she does, is because of the way she markets herself. She has been both loved and criticized for her tendency to use her appearance to get attention on social media, leading to mixed reactions among fans.

Dancing On The Haters

One of the people who had a lot to say about the way Valerie Loureda markets herself, was her opponent Tara Graff. After saying some demeaning comments about her, Valerie knocked Tara out before dancing in the cage, in a moment that ended up going viral and apparently opened doors for her.

To Valerie, this is just par for the course when it comes to dealing with haters. She said in a recent interview, that she wants to just handle her business inside the cage, and dance in the face of haters who do not like what she does.

“When I get into the cage, I’m there to do one thing, and it’s to kill,” Loureda said. “Once it happens, I turn back into myself. And the dancing is pettiness, because no one wants me to do Tik Toks and this and that bothers everybody, so I’m going to dance in your face.”

Valerie Loureda Plans To Blow Up

As it stands, Valerie Loureda may very well be one of the most recognized faces on the Bellator roster. However she is far from done with gaining popularity.

The 22-year old plans to keep growing her brand and popularity. In fact, she explains that she wants to be one of the most well known people, not just in MMA, but in the world altogether.

“I told them I’m going to be the most recognized and most influential woman in the world if you give me the opportunity, and they did,” Loureda said. “I brought in a new market, the Hispanic market, Miami, everybody knows who Bellator is, so right now I’m very happy. I always give back to those who believed in me when I was nothing and I had no followers, and I’m going to keep doing the same thing and blow it up.”

The next step for Valerie Loureda to blow up comes this weekend, at Bellator 259, when she faces off against Hannah Guy. It will be interesting to see where this young talent goes from here.