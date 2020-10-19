Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda has gotten some pushback for the way that she promotes herself on social media. However this has apparently gotten her some pretty big opportunities outside of competition.

For someone with a pro record of just 3-0, Loureda has already garnered quite the following. This has largely been in part to her controversial Instagram page, where she has been criticized for promoting herself in an unnecessarily sexual nature. Yet that has not stopped her from looking somewhat impressive inside the cage too, winning her last fight by TKO in August.

Valerie Loureda Scores Connections In Hollywood

Following her latest win over Tara Graff, Valerie Loureda went somewhat viral for the knockout, as well as the twerking that she did after the fact, when she extended her contract with Bellator. While some look down upon this, it has actually opened some doors for the young 22-year old. As she told TMZ, some talent agents have been in touch with her to offer opportunities in Hollywood. However she is currently more focused on her MMA career.

"But, right now, I'm really focused on fighting and winning fights comes first. But, yeah for sure, that's a dream for me. "I got offered a reality show for me and my sister," Loureda continued. "We're a family, Hispanic, all black belt martial artist. The fights in my house are all side kicks, you know? That's something I want to do too, but I'm like 'Let's win three more fights first, then we can document it.' But I also think it would be really cool to see my development from now, because I'm at the beginning of my career."

These are some pretty big opportunities for Valerie Loureda. However it shows her dedication to fighting that she turned them down to focus on her early developments as an MMA fighter.