Valerie Loureda Next Fight Revealed, And You Won’t Believe How She Signed The Deal

One of Bellator’s fastest rising prospects, Valerie Loureda is set to return to action. In order to accept the fight, she apparently signed the contract while in a swimming pool.

At just 22 years old, Loureda is among the growing list of home grown talents that Bellator is cultivating. She competes in the flyweight division, where she has gone 3-0 since making her pro debut in the promotion in 2019.

However it is her exploits outside of the Octagon which have gotten her the most attention. She has gained a reputation for her suggestive pictures on social media, as well as her viral dancing after her most recent win, gaining some fans while others criticize her thirst trapping exploits.

Valerie Loureda To Return At Bellator UFC 258

After not having competed since last August, Valerie Loureda is now set to return to action. According to reports, she will be taking on Hannah Guy at Bellator 258, on May 7th.

Just before the news of her opponent and date broke, Valerie revealed that she was booked for a fight on her social media. This came after she posted a spicy picture of her laying in the pool, saying that this is where she signed the bout agreement.

“Just signed my bout agreement like dis LFG,” Loureda wrote.

Just signed my bout agreement like dis🤟🏽 LFG pic.twitter.com/IhTC5cSdu5 — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) April 7, 2021

This event takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena, and airs on Showtime. Valerie adds herself to the likes of Juan Archuletta, Sergio Pettis, Anthony Johnson, and Yoel Romero, who will also be competing on this card.

As for Hannah Guy, the opponent that Loureda will be facing, she is 25 years old, with a record of 2-1. This will be her Bellator debut, and will certainly be the biggest spotlight of her young career.

Do you think that Valerie Loureda will be able to continue her undefeated run in her Bellator 258 bout against Hannah Guy?