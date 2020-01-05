Kamaru Usman Warns Conor McGregor Against Challenging Him

Usman’s Warning For McGregor

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has warned Conor McGregor against challenging him for his title.

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor spoke of his ambitions in potentially challenging for welterweight gold. The Irishman is notably competing at 170 pounds when he returns to action at UFC 246 on January 18 against Donald Cerrone as well.

However, there would only be one result if that potential fight happened according to Usman.

“My man @TheNotoriousMMA please just go in there and take your L from cowboy. Don’t even dream of this WW strap because that dream can turn into an Nightmare fast.”

It’s hard to imagine Usman not being a massive favorite against McGregor. After all, he is a true welterweight who is not only bigger than McGregor but also a wrestling-based opponent who is not an ideal matchup for the former two-weight champion.

However, comments like those will only spur McGregor on to prove doubters wrong even more. And while Usman warned him against facing him, it could be that he’s trying to bait McGregor into a fight and why not?

It would not be the biggest name “The Nigerian Nightmare” will have faced, but also undoubtedly the biggest payday of his career.

McGregor is yet to respond to Usman but it should be interesting to hear what he has to say about those comments.