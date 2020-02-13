Kamaru Usman Not Counting Out a Fight Against Conor McGregor

Usman Hits at Potential “Red Panty Night” McGregor Fight

Since beating Tyron Woodley for the UFC’s welterweight title, Kamaru Usman has been blossoming into a media darling. And, after breaking Colby Covington’s jaw, he’s gathered a bunch of fans as well. Currently, it appears that Usman has built a beef with BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. However, while both Kamaru and Jorge are expected to face each other, Usman isn’t counting out a fight against Conor McGregor. Additionally, Kamaru thinks that if the fight is signed, it could happen during the international fight week.

Holding the welterweight title gives Usman more pull than he once had. Maybe too much. UFC President Dana White has stated that he plans on making the bout between Usman and Masvidal. But, For Usman, until contracts are completely signed, he could still see himself fighting Conor McGregor.

Usman Speaks to the Media

Kamaru spoke during a media scrum as a guest fighter for UFC 247. He fielded questions in regards to his potential next matchup. While most of the inquiries were in reference to a fight against Jorge, Kamaru made sure to open the possibilities to a fight against Conor McGregor.

“Everybody likes Red Panty Night, right? I like Red Panty Night myself,” said Usman in reference to fighting Conor McGregor. “It is what it is. Once those contracts are signed, everything is signed, sealed and delivered.”

Making Usman vs McGregor

He continued on by furthering the possibility of a match between himself and McGregor. Elaborating on those elusive “red panties” Usman kept the theme alive with the matchup teaser. This time, he responded to the McGregor fight potentially happening during international fight week.

“Absolutely!,” said a thrilled Usman. “What? That might be the nice ‘Red Panty Night’ with the laces and everything. Anything could happen; let’s just say that. Anything could happen.”

Basically, until an official deal is made by the UFC, Usman is keeping his options open. And, who could blame him? Especially when a fight with Conor McGregor is on the table. But, to be quite honest, we wouldn’t mind if all the underwear talk was folded up, placed in a drawer, and never present again.