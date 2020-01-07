Kamaru Usman Warns That He Would “Hurt McGregor Really, Really Bad”

Kamaru Usman Warns Conor McGregor To Stay Away

Conor McGregor recently expressed interest in trying to capture the welterweight title. Now the 170lb champ Kamaru Usman is warning him that this is not a smart idea.

McGregor is set to make his return to action in a welterweight bout at UFC 246. When asked why the former lightweight champ was fighting at this weight, he explained that he was after the title that Usman holds, or a bout with the BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. Either way, he had bigger aspirations at this weight, than just beating Donald Cerrone, then moving back down.

Kamaru Usman heard these intents from McGregor, and was quite amused. Considering the size advantage, and his wrestling-heavy style, the champ feels like he would have a huge advantage over the Irishman. Not to mention, McGregor has shown a bit of a pension for getting manhandled by big, strong wrestlers.

Usman doubled down on these sentiments, when speaking to MMAFighting recently. Here, he explained that, while anything can happen, he thinks after a fight with him, McGregor would retire from MMA altogether.

“A fight is a fight, anything can happen,” Usman said. “But JUST being real, that’s a tremendous mismatch. I think I would hurt him really, really bad. I mean we saw what Khabib did to him,” Usman continued. “He had to take some time off after the Khabib FIGHT. NOW imagine him fighting me. I don’t think we ever see him back in the sport.”

There is certainly no doubt that a fight with Kamaru Usman is a bad matchup for Conor McGregor. We will just have to wait and see what he calls for, after UFC 246.