Ali Abdelaziz: McGregor Will ‘Probably Get Crippled’ If He Fights Usman

Ali Abdelaziz Gives His Thoughts On Conor McGregor Fighting At 170

Conor McGregor has decided to make his return at welterweight. MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz seems to think he knows the real reason this is.

Abdelaziz is the manager to many fighters, both in the UFC and elsewhere. He is one of the most famous managers in the sport, albeit extremely controversial. Nevertheless, he manages to secure a massive portion of fighters, who all speak highly of him.

One fighter that does not care at all for Abdelaziz, is Conor McGregor. That is, in part due to some of the fighters he reps, who are McGregor’s biggest rivals. Although it has also taken a life of it’s own, with both men exchanging very personal barbs.

This trend did not stop, when Ali Abdelaziz found out that McGregor was returning to the UFC in a welterweight bout. Speaking with Chael Sonnen, he called into question the reason why Conor would want to compete at welterweight, besides not wanting to cut weight.

“first of all, It would be suicide for (McGregor) to fight Kamuru even if he wins (against Cerrone). Secondly, he don’t want to cut weight. They a bunch of lazy motherf—ers, they don’t want to make the weight. He’s actually not very smart because if he wanted to fight Khabib he would’ve fought Cerrone at 155. Even if he beats Cerrone do you think Khabib is going to fight him at 155? No, Khabib even said it. he needs to win ten fights.”

Moreover, Ali continued by explaining how bad things would go for Conor, if he fights Kamaru Usman.

“If you’re talking about Conor fighting at 170 and fighting Usman his family better have life insurance because he might kill him.” Abdelaziz continued. “I don’t think it’s a fair fight, i don’t think the athletic commission should approve a fight between Kamaru and Conor. I think something will happened to him, he’ll probably get crippled, something bad will happen to him.”

What do you think will happen with Conor McGregor, if he beats Cerrone? Do you think Ali Abdelaziz is right about a potential fight with Usman?