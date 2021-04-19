Daniel Cormier Live React’s To Jake Paul KOing Ben Askren: “This has gotta be the craziest sh*t I have ever seen in my life”

Jake Paul and Ben Askren’s long-awaited boxing match finally took place last weekend. After constant hype, trash-talking and social media videos the two men faced off in the ring. It did not take long for the fight to play out as Jake Paul sparked Askren in the first round.

This in turn sparked a variety of reactions and response throughout social media. Former UFC champion and now commentator/analyst Daniel Cormier posted his live reaction to Twitter. In the video ‘DC’ called for a step up in competition for Jake Paul. He stated the following:

“Look at this. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh, this kid punched the sh*t out of Ben, man. Come on, Ben. Come on Ben. You let this boy do you like that man? Come on man. Somebody gotta do something about this Jake Paul, man. I guess he can pretend to be a fighter for a little while longer. They gonna have to give him somebody real now, right?” asked Daniel Cormier. “He’s going to have to fight somebody real. This dude actually can box a bit. He was popping Ben in the stomach over and over again. And then he threw a nice overhand right and caught Ben right upside the head and put him down. I mean, now he’s doing jumping pushups and everything. Oh come on man, this is crazy. This has gotta be the craziest sh*t I have ever seen in my life. Come on,” Cormier said (H/T BJPENN.com).

Man look at this shit. That’s so crazy me and Dan Dan react to the knockout on his YouTube. Show him some support https://t.co/Ht9T1IoexU pic.twitter.com/Qc1wGq8GFQ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul already has a variety of potential suitors for his next boxing match. The younger brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, has made it clear he would be happy to face Jake next.

I’m ready to give the people what they want. @jakepaul — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) April 18, 2021

There have also been callouts from MMA fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Dillon Danis and BJ Penn.

let me save the mma community — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 18, 2021

😭😭😭Begging so hard to get your prostitute a gig. You trying to fight everyone BUT me! When you realize i'm not with the child's play you froze like winter and started stuttering ! You want real smoke or you wanna keep padding yo bitch ass record? https://t.co/rk4mf15KML — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 19, 2021