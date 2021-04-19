 Skip to Content

Daniel Cormier Live React’s To Jake Paul KOing Ben Askren: “This has gotta be the craziest sh*t I have ever seen in my life”

Former UFC champ Daniel Cormier post's his live reaction to Jake Paul's brutal KO of Ben Askren at Triller Fight Club's recent PPV event.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Frank Bonada

Jake Paul and Ben Askren’s long-awaited boxing match finally took place last weekend. After constant hype, trash-talking and social media videos the two men faced off in the ring. It did not take long for the fight to play out as Jake Paul sparked Askren in the first round.

This in turn sparked a variety of reactions and response throughout social media. Former UFC champion and now commentator/analyst Daniel Cormier posted his live reaction to Twitter. In the video ‘DC’ called for a step up in competition for Jake Paul. He stated the following:

“Look at this. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh, this kid punched the sh*t out of Ben, man. Come on, Ben. Come on Ben. You let this boy do you like that man? Come on man. Somebody gotta do something about this Jake Paul, man. I guess he can pretend to be a fighter for a little while longer. They gonna have to give him somebody real now, right?” asked Daniel Cormier.

“He’s going to have to fight somebody real. This dude actually can box a bit. He was popping Ben in the stomach over and over again. And then he threw a nice overhand right and caught Ben right upside the head and put him down. I mean, now he’s doing jumping pushups and everything. Oh come on man, this is crazy. This has gotta be the craziest sh*t I have ever seen in my life. Come on,” Cormier said (H/T BJPENN.com).

 

Jake Paul already has a variety of potential suitors for his next boxing match. The younger brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, has made it clear he would be happy to face Jake next.

There have also been callouts from MMA fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Dillon Danis and BJ Penn.

