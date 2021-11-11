 Skip to Content

Usman Nurmagomedov Reportedly Detained By Police In Alleged Hit-And-Run Incident

Reports have surfaced claiming that Usman Nurmagomedov has been detained by police.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Fernando Quiles Jr.

Undefeated Bellator fighter Usman Nurmagomedov reportedly found himself in trouble with the law in Moscow.

RUSEN Press has seemingly revealed that Nurmagomedov was involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Moscow. Nurmagomedov is said to have been with a friend, Kamal Idrisov. 

Usman Nurmagomedov Responds To Reports

Usman Nurmagomedov appears to have responded to the report. Twitter user @JM97_79 noted that the Bellator fighter took to social media to claim that everything is “fine.”

Not much else is known about the alleged hit-and-run. Time will tell when more details emerge or if the whole thing has been blown out of portion. Either way, Middle Easy will be sure to keep you posted.

Nurmagomedov has been enjoying great success thus far. He’s got a perfect pro MMA record of 14-0. He’s fresh off a first-round rear-naked choke finish over Patrik Pietilä at Bellator 269. Under the Bellator banner, Nurmagomedov is 3-0. With the tear that he’s been on, some already feel it’s only a matter of time before Usman Nurmagomedov gets a title opportunity.

The field appears to be wide open at 155 pounds. Patricky Freire just captured the vacant Bellator Lightweight Championship. At the moment, Nurmagomedov is the number three-ranked Bellator lightweight. Could he be next in line for a title shot?

