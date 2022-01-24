Kamaru Usman Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Victory Over Ciryl Gane At UFC 270

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman had full confidence in Francis Ngannou and his hunch was correct.

Going into UFC 270, some thought it was a foregone conclusion that Gane would dethrone “The Predator.” After all, Ngannou was dealing with issues at the top of UFC management and rumors swirled of an injury during training. Ngannou didn’t have a great start to the fight but he used his grappling of all things to keep Gane grounded and earn a unanimous decision win.

Usman Talks Evolution Of MMA & Francis Ngannou

Usman, who was in Ngannou’s corner at UFC 270, told BT Sport that the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion had the right game plan (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Francis, that’s the thing about him, he’s one of those special athletes that he takes everything as it comes. He was gonna be able to deal with whatever was coming at him. He didn’t initially engage in the clinch or the wrestling in the first round, that came from Gane, which I thought was an excellent game plan. But we’re just seeing the evolution of heavyweights. Did you see that sweep in the fifth? Damn! Even I don’t do that one! So you’re seeing the evolution of the game and Francis is a scary man.”

Francis Ngannou revealed that he suffered a torn MCL and hurt his ACL just 25 days before the fight with Gane. He has confirmed that he will have to undergo surgery.

Ngannou’s future with the UFC is very much in the air. He has aired out his grievances with the promotion and has said his contract doesn’t give him freedom. He wants to make more money but he also wants to have the freedom to try other ventures such as boxing.

Without knowing why exactly UFC President Dana White ditched before Ngannou had his hand raised and why he didn’t attend the post-fight press conference, many feel it’s telling.