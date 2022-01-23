Francis Ngannou Outwrestles To Ciryl Gane For Decision Win, Retains Title – UFC 270 Results (Highlights)

It’s time!

One of the best heavyweight matchups in UFC history becomes a reality. UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane unify their titles in the main event of UFC 270, in front of a sold-out crowd in Anaheim, California.

Round 1:

Ciryl Gane attempts a takedown to begin the round. Francis Ngannou defends, but Gane closes in on the clinch. The two separate. Ngannou rushes in for a bit and clinches Gane into the cage. Gane throws a spinning elbow as they separate once again.

Ngannou stays on top of him with pressure, landing a good combo of strikes on Gane. Gane picks his shots from a distance, trying to avoid the heavy hands of Ngannou. They clinch as they near the last minute. Ngannou presses Gane against the cage. Gane reverses position. Ngannou looks to land some short shots as they break. Ngannou is a tad tired as the bell sounds.

Round 2:

Gane looks to pick apart his former teammate as Ngannou looks to be fatiguing. Ngannou takes a deep breath as he enters the clinch with Gane. Body kicks start to add up for Gane. Gane gets a spinning wheel kick on Ngannou.

The two heavyweights are a bit hesitant in their approaches. Ngannou is playing into Gane’s style, not loading up on punches as he’s known for. Sweat runs down heavy for the UFC Champ in the last minute. They don’t throw much nearing the end of the round.

Round 3:

Gane throws a few feints to begin the round. The two play it from a distance, but in the lackluster, Ngannou caught the leg of Gane and body slammed him to the mat. Ngannou gets his opponent in side control. Ngannou flattens out Gane and seizes his back. Gane turns his head and reverses position.

Ngannou does a judo throw on Gane, but the challenger gets up. The two clinch up again. They separate. Gane looks to point-fight on the feet. Ngannou gets a double-leg takedown on Gane, with the Frenchman attempting a kimura. He’s unable to get it and Ngannou finishes the round on top.

Round 4:

Gane lands a few leg kicks and jabs effectively. Gane lands a spinning back kick to the body. Gane moves around the Cameroonian powerhouse. Ngannou closes the distance and attempts a takedown on Gane. He is able to get it with Ngannou controlling the back. Gane gets back up but Ngannou threatens another takedown, and he secures it.

Ngannou lands a knee to the chest of Gane as he tries to get back up. Ngannou is superior on the ground and he lets everyone in the arena know that. He ends round 4 with top control.

Round 5:

Gane lands a lead elbow on Ngannou. Gane cracks the champ with a jab, backing him up. Gane lands a speedy level change on Ngannou, taking him down in great fashion. Ngannou reverses position with Gane making a huge mistake. Gane goes a leg lock from bottom. Ngannou defends it, getting top control once again.

Ngannou looks for an arm triangle and a guillotine. Ngannou maintains top position to cruise to a decision.

Official result: Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out the highlights below:

The ground just shook in California 🤯 #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/OueahAip4o — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 23, 2022

25 minutes in the books! How are you scoring it?? #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/BvXKIkB2Ni — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 23, 2022

STILL the baddest man on the planet!! 🌎



🏆@francis_ngannou takes the decision over Ciryl Gane! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/J7no2n6isK — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 23, 2022

Francis Ngannou keeping an eye on the boxing world 👀 #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/HC1qfxBqqW — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 23, 2022