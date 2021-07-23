UFC Vegas 32 Weigh-Ins: Cory Sandhagen Makes Weight, TJ Dillashaw Set For Return

This weekend the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex Center, with a bantamweight title elimination bout in the main event. This is the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw.

This weekend’s main event features the return of former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who is set to compete for the first time in over two years, after serving a USADA suspension for EPO. He gets no easy task in his return, as he squares up with number two ranked Cory Sandhagen, with the winner expected to be next in line for a shot at gold, once the title picture clears up at 135lb.

Initially the co-main event was supposed to be between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson. However that will no longer be the case after Macy suffered an injury on Thursday, bumping another bantamweight clash between Kyler Phillips vs Rualian Paiva to that position instead.

UFC Vegas 32 Weigh-In Results

Before the athletes could step into the Octagon on Saturday night, they are first required to step on the scales to make weight. A total of 22 fighters would attempt to make their respective marks, with face-offs immediately after the weigh-ins concluded, as there are no ceremonial weigh-ins for this card.

Below are the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw:

Main Card (ESPN, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Cory Sandhagen (136lb) vs TJ Dillashaw (136lb)

Kyler Phillips (135.5lb) vs Raulian Paiva (135.5lb)

Darren Elkins (146lb) vs Darrick Minner (145.5lb)

Miranda Maverick (125.5lb) vs Marche Barber (125.5lb)

Adrian Yanez (135.5lb) vs Randy Costa (135lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 4pm EST/1pm PST)

Punahele Soriano (185.5lb) vs Brendan Allen (185.5lb)

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5lb) vs Ian Heinisch (185.5lb)

Mickey Gall (169.5lb) vs Jordan Williams (170.5lb)

Julio Arce (135.5lb) vs Andre Ewell (135lb)

Sijara Eubanks (125lb) vs Elise Reed (125lb)

Diana Bebita (114.5lb) vs Hannah Goldy (115.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs