Aljamain Sterling Thinks TJ Dillashaw Should Get Title Shot if he Beats Cory Sandhagen

Aljamain Sterling believes that TJ Dillashaw deserves a title shot if he gets past Cory Sandhagen during UFC on ESPN 27. However, he also believes that Sandhagen doesn’t deserve the shot if he gets past Dillashaw.

Sterling doesn’t believe that each man holds equal weight within the division. Of course, the sports fans don’t think that Sterling should deny championship access to any contender, especially after winning the belt.

Aljamain Sterling Speaks on TJ Dillashaw Contender Status

Speaking on his podcast, Sterling explained why TJ Dillashaw earning a title shot seems more realistic than Sandhagen.

“You beat T.J. Dillashaw, does that give you a title shot? I don’t know,” Sterling said on his podcast. “But if T.J. beats him, does that give T.J. a title shot? It should absolutely give T.J. a title shot. Absolutely. But in the sense of the other way that I’m looking at it, I don’t know what this win really does for Sandhagen other than getting another marquee name added to his resume,” he finished.

TJ’s Cheating Past

Perhaps Sterling wants to add marquee names to his resume by facing a household name in Dillashaw. Even though Aljo is well aware of TJ’s past as a cheater, he states his belief that Dillashaw has cheated for much longer than the moment USADA caught him.

“He’s been cheating for a very long time. Ask his teammates. This is something that has been disclosed to me years ago, and of course you don’t want to be the whistle blower and not have any evidence, but the evidence has been his former teammates talking about it, and of course now being caught. I think it’s pretty safe to say where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and he said at the press conference against Cody Garbrandt ‘yeah right’ when Garbrandt said, ‘Bro, you were the one showing everyone how to do it,’ and everyone just brushed it under the rug.

Do fans believe that Dillashaw deserves a title shot if he gets past Sandhagen?