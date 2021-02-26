UFC Vegas 20 Weigh-Ins: Heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane Set For Main Event

The UFC’s run in Las Vegas continues this weekend, with UFC Vegas 20: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane. This is the complete results from Friday’s early weigh-ins.

This weekend’s UFC event sees two heavyweights looking to stake their claim as one top big boys in the world. Jairzinho Rozenstruik will look to make it two in a row when he squares off against highly touted prospect Ciryl Gane.

In the co-main event, light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev go head to head in a bout that promises excitement. These are just two of the many interesting fights scattered throughout this Fight Night card.

UFC Vegas 20 Weigh-In Results

As is protocol, before the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 20 can step in the Octagon on Saturday night, they must first step on the scale to make weight. The 22 athletes competing tomorrow night took to the scales in the effort to make their respective marks.

Maxim Grishin came in 4.5lb over the light heavyweight limit for his fight withDustin Jacoby. Additionally, the prelim bout between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov was pulled from the card after the Ruissian got sick.

Below are the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 20:

Main Card (ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5lb) vs. Ciryl Gane (247lb)

Nikita Krylov (205.5lb) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205.5lb)

Montana De La Rosa (126lb) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5lb)

Pedro Munhoz (135.5lb) vs. Jimmie Rivera (135.5lb)

Alex Caceres (146lb) vs. Kevin Croom (145.5lb)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 5pm EST/2pm PST)

Alex Hernandez (156lb) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5lb)

Angela Hill (116lb) vs. Ashley Yoder ( 116lb )

) Alexis Davis (135lb) vs. Sabina Mazo (135.5lb)

Vince Cachero (135.5lb) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (135.5lb)

Dustin Jacoby (204.5lb) vs Maxim Grishin ( 210.5lb )

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

⚖️ = 254.5lbs Rozenstruik is ready to rock and roll! Bigi Boy hits the scales ahead of #UFCVegas20! pic.twitter.com/ObM3QtA5QJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 26, 2021

⚖️ = 247lbs@Ciryl_Gane is looking great ahead of his first UFC main event at #UFCVegas20 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/stavr3BkhE — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 26, 2021

⚖️ = 205.5lbs Nikita Krylov hits the scales for the co-main event! pic.twitter.com/CDUFoXteLQ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 26, 2021

⚖️ = 205.5lbs Magomed Ankalaev makes weight ahead of his fight against Nikita Krylov! 👊 pic.twitter.com/7sTe6AEBLF — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 26, 2021

🇸🇷 Bigi Boy v Bon Gamin 🇫🇷 Four faces seven in the UFC heavyweight rankings face one another tomorrow night! Rozenstruik and Gane are gonna bring it!#UFCVegas20 | Saturday 11pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/YjuWE116ON — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 26, 2021

🇺🇦 Krylov v Ankalaev 🇷🇺 Two fighters looking to make moves at 205!#UFCVegas20 | Saturday 11pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/QwHAlJL17j — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 26, 2021

Kevin Crom brought a couple of props to the #UFCVegas20.. It didn't quite work out 😅 pic.twitter.com/2s1BJj8q52 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 26, 2021