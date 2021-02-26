 Skip to Content

UFC Vegas 20 Weigh-Ins: Heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane Set For Main Event

Complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 20: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane

The UFC’s run in Las Vegas continues this weekend, with UFC Vegas 20: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane. This is the complete results from Friday’s early weigh-ins.

This weekend’s UFC event sees two heavyweights looking to stake their claim as one top big boys in the world. Jairzinho Rozenstruik will look to make it two in a row when he squares off against highly touted prospect Ciryl Gane.

In the co-main event, light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev go head to head in a bout that promises excitement. These are just two of the many interesting fights scattered throughout this Fight Night card.

 

 
 
 
 
 
UFC Vegas 20 Weigh-In Results

As is protocol, before the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 20 can step in the Octagon on Saturday night, they must first step on the scale to make weight. The 22 athletes competing tomorrow night took to the scales in the effort to make their respective marks.

Maxim Grishin came in 4.5lb over the light heavyweight limit for his fight withDustin Jacoby. Additionally, the prelim bout between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov was pulled from the card after the Ruissian got sick.

Below are the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 20:

Main Card (ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5lb) vs. Ciryl Gane (247lb)
  • Nikita Krylov (205.5lb) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205.5lb)
  • Montana De La Rosa (126lb) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5lb)
  • Pedro Munhoz (135.5lb) vs. Jimmie Rivera (135.5lb)
  • Alex Caceres (146lb) vs. Kevin Croom (145.5lb)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 5pm EST/2pm PST)

  • Alex Hernandez (156lb) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5lb)
  • Angela Hill (116lb) vs. Ashley Yoder (116lb)
  • Alexis Davis (135lb) vs. Sabina Mazo (135.5lb)
  • Vince Cachero (135.5lb) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (135.5lb)
  • Dustin Jacoby (204.5lb) vs Maxim Grishin (210.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

