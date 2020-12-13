The UFC is back in action tonight with UFC 256 live from the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Up next, a heavyweight clash starts the main card. The promising french prospect Ciryl Gane (6-0) faces off against the former world champion and UFC legend Junior Dos Santos (21-8).

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the orthodox stance. Gane is already bouncing around on his feet. Dos Santos gets inside and forces a clinch but Gane gets the front headlock before backing away. Gane lands to the body and the legs with kicks. He feints and switches to the southpaw position. Gane lands a jab and a big body kick. Dos Santos comes back with a kick of his own and tries to corner Gane but he gets away. Dos Santos lands a good inside low kick. High kick blocked by Dos Santos and misses with an uppercut. Dos Santos misses with a left hook and Gane lands a low blow. Front kick lands for Gane followed by a leg kick. Dos Santos looks to pressure Gane but misses with the spinning back kick. Another body kick lands for Gane. Dos Santos catches a kick from Gane but can’t hold onto it. Gane catches Dos Santos with a left hook and a body kick. Dos Santos is swinging for the fences and land two powerful hooks right before the bell.

10-9 Gane

Round 2

Big leg kick lands right away for Gane. Gane seems very comfortable at kickboxing range. He lands multiple kicks and stays a moving target for Dos Santos. Nice right hand lands for Dos Santos as Gane cuts the distance. Dos Santos’ lead leg has absorbed a lot of damage so far. Gane hurt Dos Santos with a heavy jab and followed it up with an elbow to drop Dos Santos and it is all over!!!

Official results: Ciryl Gane defeats Junior Dos Santos by TKO at 2m34s of the second round.

Check the highlights below: