UFC Issues Statement On Ronaldo Souza COVID-19 Positive Test, His Two Cornerman Also Tested Positive

UFC Tried Everything In Their Power To Take Saftey Measures But Still Middleweight Standout Souza Came out Positive

Last night unfortunate news emerged that middleweight contender Ronaldo Souza has tested positive for coronavirus, which gives a big blow to fight fans. Souza was supposed to take on Uriah Hall (Sat., May 9, 2020) from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla, and now he’s forced out of his UFC 249 bout.

As per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Souza drove to Jacksonville with his cornermen’s in a car at UFC hotel and informed UFC that a member of his family had tested positive for COVID19. At that moment, Souza was asymptomatic and showed no sign of illness, but UFC followed safety protocols and isolated Brazilian until his test came back on Friday.

For what it’s worth, Jacare Souza told me last week that he was going to be driving to Jacksonville in his family car with his corner people. He lives near Orlando. Did not fly in. Also, Jacare had been training exclusively out of his home gym with coaches and few teammates. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 9, 2020

Here’s a UFC’s full statement on Souza and his cornermen:

“The middleweight bout between Uriah Hall vs Jacaré Souza will no longer be on the UFC 249 preliminary card due to one of Souza’s COVID-19 tests indicating a positive result.

In addition, COVID-19 tests for Souza’s two cornermen were also flagged as positive. UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19. As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.

From their arrival earlier in the week until their departure today, Souza and his cornermen followed UFC health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing personnel protective equipment, and self-isolating whenever possible.

There have been no other positive COVID-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249.

The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures UFC has put in place for this event.”

Regardless of all, Souza still went on to show up at the weigh-in ceremony as promotion awaited results, but he wore mask and gloves as well kept social distancing from Hall.

Uriah Hall and Jacare Souza keeping their distance #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/qYyvlRSpip — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 8, 2020

Despite Souza and his cornermen tested positive, UFC plans to proceed with other fights at UFC 249.

What do you think of UFC’s statement on this issue?