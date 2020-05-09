BREAKING: Jacare Souza Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Out Of UFC 249

Souza’s Fight With Hall Called Off

Jacare Souza will no longer be competing at UFC 249 on Saturday after contracting the coronavirus.

The news was first reported by ESPN as Souza was set to face Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout on the UFC 249 prelims. However, when the Brazilian arrived in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, he informed UFC officials that a family member had tested positive.

Souza, meanwhile, was asymptomatic but remained in isolation while he was being tested. His test finally came back positive today.

It also explains why he was wearing gloves and kept his distance while doing his faceoff with Hall earlier today.

Social Distancing Face Off #UFC249 Jacare Souza (-130) v. Uriah Hall (🎥 via @HelenYeeSports)pic.twitter.com/jD4nmVTPlP — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 8, 2020

This won’t affect UFC 249, however.

According to ESPN, the UFC conferred with Florida athletic officials who confirmed that the fights could go on as planned because of the system that was in place for Souza. We’ll just have to wait and see if any other developments occur as a result of this.

UFC 249 takes place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Tony Ferguson faces Justin Gaethje in the main event for the interim lightweight title. A bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz will feature as the co-main event.