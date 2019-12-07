UFC Released Former 135-Pound King Renan Barao

UFC Parted Ways With Former Bantamweight Champ Renan Barao

Renan Barao’s UFC run is officially over. Renan is the former bantamweight titleholder but he scored only 2 wins and 8 losses in the last ten matches and hasn’t scored a win since 2016 when he decisioned Phillipe Nover. Combate reported the news first.

Renan Barao was also terrible in his last five bouts, where he losses to Aljamain Sterling, Brian Kelleher, Andre Ewell, Luke Sanders (KO) and Douglas Silva de Andrade. The Brazilian also missed weight in three of his last five matches.

Sad news for the world of mixed martial arts. Renan Barao was one of the best pound for pound names a few years ago. After his first pro loss, the guy was undefeated for 33 bouts (32 victories and 1 no contest).

The Brazilian kicking and submission expert (BJJ black belt under Andre Pederneiras) defeated some really big names like Scott Jorgensen, Urijah Faber (2 times), Michael McDonald and Eddie Wineland.

What do you think? Will ONE FC, Rizin or Bellator ink Renan Barao? He is only 32 years old!