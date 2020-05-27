UFC Officially Approved For Las Vegas Return!

UFC Officially Allowed To Put On Events In Las Vegas

The UFC has been waiting for their opportunity to return to their home of Las Vegas, Nevada. Now it seems that they are officially good to go for two cards to take place next month.

Since this global pandemic forced sporting events to come to a halt, the Dana White vowed that he would be the one to usher the return of athletics. He was right too, as the UFC was able to hold multiple events in Jacksonville, Florida. This was the one location that allowed the company to host shows, albeit under strict conditions.

That being said, after those events, White said they would be focusing their energy to being allowed to return to Las Vegas. It seems that these efforts have paid off, as the Nevada Athletic Commission has officially granted them the ability to return to their home. According to reports, they have been cleared to host two shows; UFC on ESPN 9 on May 30th, and UFC 250 on June 6th. Additionally, they have agreed to protocols to be followed, in order to have the cards.

According to protocols passed by the NAC, contact tracing for any positive tests at event "Must be provided at the expense of the promoter & in

conjunction with the SNHD for any individual whose test results are positive." Positives after the event appear to be a different story. — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) May 27, 2020

There is no word in this report on where these cards will take place, but it is known that there will be no crowd. Although Dana White has discussed using the UFC’s Apex Center. The card on May 30th is set to be headlined by Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns, while UFC 250 is headlined by Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer.