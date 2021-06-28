Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane Booked For Interim Heavyweight Title At UFC 265, Francis Ngannou Reacts

In news that came out of left field, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will compete for the interim heavyweight title.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported Monday that it would headline the upcoming UFC 265 pay-per-view event taking place August 7 in Houston, Texas.

“Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will face Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) in an interim heavyweight title fight in the main event of UFC 265 on Aug. 7 in Houston, per Dana White (@danawhite).”

Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will face Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) in an interim heavyweight title fight in the main event of UFC 265 on Aug. 7 in Houston, per Dana White (@danawhite). pic.twitter.com/wy3frMtyjJ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 28, 2021

As per Ariel Helwani, the reason for the booking was simply because Ngannou could only compete a month later in September.

“Once it was clear Ngannou couldn’t fight on Aug. 7, he was asked and accepted Sept. 25 versus Lewis, sources say. UFC went with the IC title fight on Aug. 7 instead.”

Once it was clear Ngannou couldn’t fight on Aug. 7, he was asked and accepted Sept. 25 versus Lewis, sources say. UFC went with the IC title fight on Aug. 7 instead. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 28, 2021

Ngannou Not Happy With The News

Ngannou was understandably not pleased with the news.

The heavyweight champion only won the undisputed strap from Stipe Miocic three months ago at UFC 260 and never got an interim title shot himself while he was waiting around and forced to be inactive.

“I remember my interim title fight against Jairzinho …. oh wait 🙄”

I remember my interim title fight against Jairzinho …. oh wait 🙄 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

“Nothing has been right here”

Nothing has been right here https://t.co/SIeM9uEfBG — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

Despite the bizarre news, it’s still a big matchup, especially for Gane who is continuing his meteoric rise.

The Frenchman only debuted for the promotion in 2019 but has gone 6-0 since, having most recently outpointed Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30 this past weekend.

Here is how he reacted:

“I never say no to challenges. 🏆 Thank you @mgmtfactory for this supersonic rise. @fernandlopez, we got work to do ! #AnyoneAnywhere”

I never say no to challenges. 🏆 Thank you @mgmtfactory for this supersonic rise.@fernandlopez, we got work to do !#AnyoneAnywhere pic.twitter.com/1lnAxiVB37 — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) June 28, 2021

Lewis, meanwhile, will be looking to inflict Gane’s first defeat and try to become the UFC heavyweight champion in what would be his second attempt.