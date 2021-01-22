UFC 257 Weigh-Ins: Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier On Point For Main Event Rematch, Two Fights Canceled

The first pay-per-view event of the year is about to go down, and it is a doozy of an event. This is the complete results from Friday’s weigh-ins for UFC 257.

Going down this weekend on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UFC 257 features a highly anticipated rematch. Former champ-champ Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in a rematch with serious title implications.

While this is a rematch of a fight in which McGregor got the win quickly, the general consensus is that this time around things will be different. Instead of the mind games from the first fight, both men have been quite respectful.

That’s not to mention the banger of a co-main event as former Bellator lightweight champ Michael Chandler makes his long-awaited UFC debut against Dan Hooker. Top to bottom this event is filled to the brim with action.

UFC 257 Weigh-In Results

Before the incredibly exciting UFC 257 card can take place, the fighters must first make weight for their respective bouts. 24 fighters were originally expected to take the scales, but things did not go according to plan.

The lightweight bout between Nasrat Haqparast and Arman Tsarukyan has been scrapped following weight cutting issues from both men. Additionally. Ottman Azaitar vs Matt Frevola was canceled, pushing Andrew Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov to the PPV main card.

One additional fighter missed weight, as Khalil Rountree Jr. came in a half pound over the light heavyweight limit. He returned an hour later to make the weight.

Below are the full results of the early weigh-ins for UFC 257.

Main Card (PPV 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Dustin Poirier (156lb) vs Conor McGregor (155lb)

Dan Hooker (156lb) vs Michael Chandler (156lb)

Jessica Eye (126lb) vs (Joanne Calderwood (126lb)

Marina Rodriguez (116lb) vs Amanda Ribas (116lb)

Andrew Sanchez (186lb) vs Makhmud Muradov (186lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Nasrat Haqparast (fight canceled)

vs Nasrat Haqparast (did not weigh in) Brad Tavares (185.5lb) vs Antonio Carlos Junior (186lb)

Julianna Peña (135lb) vs Sara McMann (136lb)

Khalil Rountree Jr. (206lb) vs Marcin Prachnio (205lb)

Early Prelims (Fight Pass 6:15pm EST/3:15pm PST)

Nik Lentz (150lb) vs Movsar Evloev (150lb) (catchweight fight)

Amir Albazi (126lb) vs Zhalgas Zhumgulov (126lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Face-offs

