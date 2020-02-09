UFC 247 Post Fight Press Conference (Live Video)

Alex Mendez
Jon Jones Ufc 247
Jon Jones UFC 247 Presser Image via @UFC Youtube

Live Stream UFC 247 Post Fight Presser

UFC 247 PPV went down last night (Sat., Feb. 8, 2020) from inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, live on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC fight fans can see the post-fight presser to get all the analysis, official bonus winners, and interviews of fighters.

In the main headliner UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones scored a razor-close decision over Dominick Reyes after five rounds of war. Meanwhile, in the co-main headliner UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her title after putting a striking clinic en route to a third-round TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian.

Moreover, Houston’s own Derrick Lewis put on a show by picking a unanimous decision win over former light heavyweight Ilir Latifi.

Check below UFC 247 presser:

