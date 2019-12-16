Watch: Promotion Released An Incredible Mcgregor vs. Cerrone Promo For UFC 246

Watch An Epic Promo As Promotion Hyping Up The Return Of Conor Mcgregor At UFC 246

2019 is almost nearing its end, and UFC has staged some big fights for fans. What we saw this year if you compare what Promotion is bringing in 2020 is blasting. Yes, we’re talking about the return of former champion Conor Mcgregor at UFC 246 on Jan 18th against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

This fight is something that many fight fans have been eagerly waiting for and sure thing it’s pretty much sold out the day it announced.

But Promotion is here to make things more outstanding posted out an epic promo on a Saturday evening during UFC 245 fight card.

How many of you excited to see this fight?