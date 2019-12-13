UFC 245 ‘Usman vs Covington’ Weigh-In Results

Live Stream UFC 245 Weigh-Ins

UFC 245 “Usman vs. Covington” pay-per-view (PPV) MMA event will go down tomorrow night Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner, you will see a five-round welterweight grudge title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Moreover, in the co-headlining act, featherweight champion Max Holloway will look to defend his crown against top contender Alexander Volkanovski.

Also, in the main card, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will put her title on the line when she clashes against Germaine de Randamie. Hold on; we got another intriguing bout here as former featherweight champion Jose Aldo making his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes. Former World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) featherweight champion Urijah Faber also making his return against tough Petr Yan.

Before they all set foot inside the Octagon, they must make weight today. Promotion is holding a weigh-in event today at 12.p.m ET. Ceremonial weigh-ins start at 7.p.m.

Check out below UFC 245 weigh-in results:

Main Card PPV (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

170lbs: Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Colby Covington

145lbs: Max Holloway (145) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (144.5)

135lbs: Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Germaine de Randamie (134.5)

135lbs: Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs. Jose Aldo (136)

135lbs: Petr Yan (135.5) vs. Urijah Faber (135.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET)

Geoff Neal (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Irene Aldana (135.5)

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Omari Akhmedov (185.5)

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders (170)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper (144.5) vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (125.5)

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Punahele Soriano (185) vs. Oskar Piechota (186)

Ceremonial Weigh-in festivities: