Tyson Fury Warns ‘Ugly Dosser’ Francis Ngannou Of His ‘Gypsy King Power,’ Francis Responds

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been banging the drum about fighting boxing champ Tyson Fury. Now the Gypsy King has responded, and he is not shying away from the challenge.

At the moment, Fury has his hands full with a heavyweight title unification fight against Anthony Joshua, expected to take place this summer. If successful here, Tyson will be the first man in a long time to hold all of the major heavyweight boxing titles at once.

On the heavyweight side of MMA, Ngannou also has a lot on his plate altering capturing the title from Stipe Miocic. After negotiations for a fight with Jon Jones fell through, he is now expected to have a rematch with Derrick Lewis in the near future.

Tyson Fury Warns Francis Ngannou

Although both men are currently looking at their next opponents, Francis Ngannou has repeatedly called for a fight with Tyson Fury. Finally, after repeated callouts, the Gypsy King has decided to respond.

Posting to Twitter, the WBC and Ring Magazine champion accepted the challenge from the UFC heavyweight champ. However he warned the French-Cameroonian to be careful what he wishes for.

“This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys. Look, you want some of this Gypsy King money, you know where to come and find it. You want some of this Gypsy King power, I’ll give it to you. Any time, any place, anywhere, seven days a week and twice on Sunday, you big ugly dosser,” Fury said.

This prompted a response from Ngannou, who replied through a post to his own Twitter. Here he made it clear that he was down to fight Tyson Fury, but had some other, more pressing matters to attend to first.

“I’ll take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury,” Ngannou wrote.

Typically these boxing vs MMA fights end up going the same way, with whoever is familiar with the discipline winning. That said, with Francis Ngannou’s insane power, he certainly has the potential to put out the lights of anyone, including Tyson Fury, if that fight ever comes together.