Things have not been going that great for Tyron Woodley lately. However now he says that he is remotivated and credits this to working with the BMF champ himself, Jorge Masvidal.

It has been a tough run for Woodley lately, to say the least. He lost his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman last year, only to follow that up with another disappointing loss to Gilbert Burns after a 14 month layoff. Both performances saw the former champ get outclassed and dominated for the entirety of the fight, making fans wonder what happened to the terrifying athlete that snatched the crown from Robbie Lawler in the first round.

Tyron Woodley Works With Jorge Masvidal

Tyron Woodley hopes to get back to form when he takes on his bitter rival, Colby Covington later this year. To help prepare him for this fight, T-Wood enlisted the help of Covington’s former training partner turned enemy, Jorge Masvidal, and apparently things have been going well. In fact, as Tyron told ESPN, his relationship with Jorge dates back a while, and working with him now has left the Tryon more motivated than he has been in a long time.

“So when he reached out, I said, ‘Hell yeah, let’s get it in,’” Woodley said. “He’s holding me accountable – ‘Man you can’t do that, you gotta reel it in. Tonight we’re doing this, we’re doing that. Let’s go get in the sauna, how much you weigh?’ “We’ve had a long career because of our IQ and because we put ourselves in uncomfortable situations in training so that we can thrive in the Octagon,” Woodley continued. “And I want to see him do well, I want to see him continue to make the money, do what he wants to do. And he wants to see me back on top. “He hit me up personally about a year and a half ago and told me there were some toxic things in my life that I needed to erase, and I’ve erased those things,” Woodley went on to explain. “Now I can breathe, now I can float. Now I’m back, and it feels good, and I really gotta thank him for that.”

Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal certainly seem to make a good team. Not to mention the BMF champ is intimately familiar with Woodley’s next opponent. Perhaps this will give him the edge he needs to snap his losing streak and get back in the win column.