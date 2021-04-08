 Skip to Content

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy Slated for UFC 264 Heavyweight Matchup

According to reports Tai Tuivasa will face Greg Hardy at UFC 264 in a heavyweight matchup at a location that has yet to be nameed on July 10th

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Rory Robinson

Controversial UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy will face Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. The event will take place July 10th at a location that has yet to be determined. 

Hardy’s UFC career started rough and was full of controversy. From the very minute that Dana White introduced Hardy, fans were hesitant to support him due to his past domestic violence accusations. Even now, fans are very vocal about their disdain for Hardy. However, he continues to push forward to accomplish all of his goals. 

Tuivasa vs. Hardy 

News of the fight was confirmed by MMA Junkie. However, since the UFC has yet to make the bout official, the person who gave a tip chose to remain anonymous. 

Tale of the Tape 

Hardy is coming off of a TKO loss against Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 17. Tybura’s constant movement and pressure posed a significant issue for “The Prince of War” in round two. Hardy was visibly fatigued 2 minutes into the round. His exhaustion led to his large, heavyweight frame being able to be taken down relatively quickly. Tybura then proceeded to unleash some heavy ground and pound that ended the fight after the referee saw that Hardy wasn’t protecting himself.

Tuivasa looked as impressive as ever as he brutalized UFC newcomer Harry Hunsucker in the first round of their encounter at UFC Vegas 22. It only took Tai 49 seconds to flatten Hunsucker. After the fight, Tuivasa seemed reserved and cerebral, which is the opposite of his normal playful and exciting personality. 

After the fight, Tuivasa didn’t elect to call out any opponents personally. Instead, he chose to ask for anyone in the top 15 rankings. 

Now, Tuivasa will face Hardy in a partially-made card that’s shaping up to be great. Take a look at the card so far:

Announced fights for UFC 264

Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Women’s Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia
Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
Flyweight bout: Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavare
Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

 

