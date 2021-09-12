(Video) Donald Trump Congratulates Vitor Belfort Following TKO Win Over Evander Holyfield

Donald Trump only had positive things to say for Vitor Belfort.

Belfort earned a dominant first-round TKO win over Evander Holyfield in what was essentially a mismatch in their Triller Fight Club event on Saturday night.

However, Holyfield was a short-notice replacement for Oscar De La Hoya and it still counts as a win for Belfort who wasted little time in calling out Jake Paul shortly afterwards.

The former president — who was offering alternate commentary for the event alongside his son Donald Trump Jr., Jorge Masvidal and Junior dos Santos — took the mic soon after and showered Belfort with praise.

“Vitor, you are some fighter,” Trump said. “I have to tell you, you have a couple of friends between Jorge and Junior, they’re sitting down and my son, my ‘junior,’ they said you’re going to do fantastically well. But you have big fans with Jorge and Junior, they said, ‘he can fight, he can box.’ I said, ‘well, but boxing’s not his thing.’ Junior said, ‘yes it is, you just watch.'” “And you know what else? You are a great patriot and we appreciate it. Congratulations.”

Trump: Belfort’s Stock Is Higher

Belfort notably stated Trump’s slogan of making America great again in his pre-fight interview before entering the ring.

And as far as Trump is concerned, the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s stock has only increased following his win over Holyfield.

“Vitor, your stock was very high, but your stock is even higher tonight because you beat somebody who is, I don’t know, I think probably one of the greatest of all time,” Trump added. “There’s no question about Evander and we love Evander. I know Evander, and I’ve never seen that happen to Evander. I’ve been with Evander a long time and it’s just one of those things, but you were really fantastic and Evander, we love you.”

You can watch it below: