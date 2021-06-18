Tom Lawlor Seemingly Retires Following 2021 PFL 5 Win

Over the years, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor built up a reputation for being one of the most intriguing characters in the sport of MMA. However it seems that his time in the sport may have come to an end, after his most recent victory.

Lawlor spent many years in the UFC, before he moved on to compete in the Professional Fighters League. On Thursday night, he took on Jordon Young at 2021 PFL 5, as he continued trying to qualify for the play-offs later in the year.

Tom was successful here, scoring the unanimous decision victory over his foe. Despite that, he took his gloves off and set them in the cage after the decision was read, seemingly signaling at the fact that he was looking to retire from the sport.

“@FilthyTomLawlor removes his gloves and places them at the center of the cage — despite currently sitting in fourth place in the 2021 PFL Light Heavyweight standings, which would qualify him for the Playoffs,” PFL wrote in a post to Twitter. “Keep an eye on this situation as it develops.

The Career Of Tom Lawlor

If this really was the last time that we will see Tom Lawlor in the cage, he is retiring at the end of a near decade and a half long career. He has competed in a variety of promotions, but spent most of his time in the UFC.

Tom was notably release by the UFC two months before his two-year USADA suspension for Ostarine expired. After a brief appearance in pro wrestling and Oscar De La Hoya’s lone venture into MMA, he signed to the PFL, where he is now 1-1.

It would be disappointing to never see Tom Lawlor compete again, due to how entertaining he is. However if this is the end of his career, then there are nothing but well wishes for his future endeavors.