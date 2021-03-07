Tim Elliot, Jordan Espinosa Respond To ‘Women Beater’ Remarks At UFC 259

Both sides have responded to Tim Elliot’s remarks to Jordan Espinosa.

Elliot outpointed Espinosa in their flyweight fight at the UFC 259 pay-per-view event on Saturday night. However, the bigger story as far as that fight was concerned was a conversation the pair had while on the ground.

Elliot was on top of Espinosa and asked him if he was a woman beater which could clearly be heard on the broadcast and at ringside.

“I heard you choked a girl in 2018. Are you a woman beater?” Elliott said. “You don’t know the whole story,” Espinosa replied. “I know enough,” Elliott responded.

Here’s the clip of Tim Elliot calling Espinosa a woman beater. Absolutely vicious 😳 pic.twitter.com/ew2wXSH5BN — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) March 7, 2021

Espinosa Manager On Elliot: Words Matter

Elliot would claim after the fight that he received a Facebook message which contained images of a women with choke marks on her neck which were said to be caused by Espinosa.

He went on to add that he didn’t know the full story like Espinosa stated, but that he didn’t mean for everyone to hear it.

Espinosa’s manager Bryan Hamper of SuckerPunch Entertainment, meanwhile, felt Elliot was wrong to make those comments.

“We will not be commenting on Tim Elliott’s accusations,” Hamper told MMA Junkie. “It is extremely unfortunate that an athlete who has no information of the situation is given a platform to recklessly slander another athlete with no credible information other than a (Facebook) message. “It sets a dangerous precedent allowing this type of behavior to make headlines. Words matter.”

While it is a dangerous precedent, especially if Espinosa does have an alibi, it’s not as if Elliot had a microphone and blurted it out to the rest of the world.

That said, he should also know that many things can be audible when there are no fans in attendance.