Dominick Cruz On TJ Dillashaw Calling Petr Yan A Cheater: ‘He’s Looking In A Mirror’

Dominick Cruz believes TJ Dillashaw didn’t do himself any favors with his tweet following UFC 259.

Following the bantamweight title fight this past weekend that saw Petr Yan get disqualified for an illegal knee with Aljamain Sterling being crowned the new champion as a result, Dillashaw was quick to take to Twitter.

“And the Oscar goes to @fakemaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too bitch.”

Dillashaw, of course, was referring to Yan calling him a cheater after testing positive for EPO in 2019 that resulted in a two-year ban from USADA.

So what did Cruz make of the tweet?

Cruz: Dillashaw Exposing Himself Again

When told the tweet might be Dillashaw’s way of staying relevant and potentially getting the next title shot, Cruz responded.

“Yeah I mean, okay, so if you’re just trying to stay relevant, I don’t know if those are the choice words, personally,” Cruz told James Lynch in a recent interview. “But like you said, maybe everybody’s going to dislike you anyway because you’re a cheater so you might as well go all-in on it. “But to go, ‘look, you’re also a cheater, Yan,’ — that’s just a mirror. That’s just him exposing himself again, trying to make himself feel better for being a cheater. So it’s like he’s looking at a mirror when he sees Yan, and he’s like, ‘Oh look, look, look! He’s a cheater too!’ And it’s like ok, cool. You’re about eight years old.”

"That's just him exposing himself again, trying to make himself feel better for being a cheater" 💉 Dominick Cruz reacts to TJ Dillashaw's comments on Aljamain Sterling's win over Petr Yan at #UFC259 Full interview https://t.co/OkvIEQpFXN pic.twitter.com/UfM1ywB6oh — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) March 11, 2021

To Dillashaw’s credit, he did come out and state that he did cheat when news of his EPO test came out two years ago. That said, Cruz is also right that he could have used better wording to get back at Yan.

One thing is for sure — it seems Cruz still isn’t a fan of his old rival in Dillashaw.