(Video) Khabib Nurmagomedov Congratulates Jan Blachowicz Following UFC 259 Win

Blachowicz became the first fighter to defeat Israel Adesanya following their light heavyweight title fight last weekend.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was among the many to congratulate Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz successfully defended his light heavyweight title for the first time following a unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya in the UFC 259 headliner this past weekend.

As a result, he became the first fighter to defeat Adesanya and most impressively of all, did it while standing with him for the majority of the first three rounds.

The championship rounds, however, saw the Pole perfectly time his takedowns and finish the fight on top of Adesanya to earn the well-deserved victory.

Nurmagomedov To Blachowicz: Wrestling Is Power

Nurmagomedov — who was cornering Islam Makhachev for his fight against Drew Dober earlier on the main card — certainly appreciated the wrestling from Blachowicz as he congratulated him backstage after the event.

“Thank you for the support,” Blachowicz told Nurmagomedov. “I appreciate it.”

“It was a great fight,” Nurmagomedov replied. “Great takedown. You know why you win? Takedown, takedown to wrestling, wrestling is power.”

You can watch it at the 5:50 mark of the UFC 259 “The Thrill and the Agony” video:

Blachowicz’s grappling has come a long way — especially when you consider his struggles against Alexander Gustafsson back in the day — and to receive praise from Nurmagomedov is further proof of that.

