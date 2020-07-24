Darren Till and Alexander Gustafsson had body transformations of different kinds going into UFC Fight Island 3 tomorrow night.

Till returns to action when he meets former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the event headliner.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 situation earlier this year with everyone stuck at home, the Liverpool native took the opportunity to let go as he put some pounds on back in March. He notably shared a selfie of himself with a protruding belly at the time.

However, four months on and all the excess weight is gone now as “The Gorilla” is ripped and ready to compete again as he successfully weighed in on Friday.

You can see the transformation below:

The Gorilla is back in prime form 😅 #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/j7dJE8ocSM — UFC (@ufc) July 24, 2020

Gustafsson Has Put On Mass

Gustafsson, on the other hand, has put on the weight.

“The Mauler” faces Fabricio Werdum and will be competing for the first time since announcing his retirement last year following his submission defeat to Anthony Smith.

It will notably be his heavyweight debut as Gustafsson has bulked up for his new weight class. You can see his new look below as he weighed in at 240 pounds:

Interestingly, the Swede revealed last month that he didn’t want to add unnecessary mass and was hoping to compete at around 233 pounds the most.

It won’t be long before we find out how Gustafsson fares with the extra weight.