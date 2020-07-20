Darren Till doesn’t believe he will be fighting Mike Perry anytime soon.

Till competes this weekend when he faces former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the UFC Fight Island 3 headliner.

It will be his first outing since a successful middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 back in November. In the time since, he has become notable for his social media antics which many, including Whittaker and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, have taken in a humorous way.

Perry, on the other hand, hasn’t been as receptive, especially after Till mocked his new girlfriend and made a website that mocked him.

“It was time, nothing to do, took one training session a day,” Till told BT Sport when asked about his social media antics. “We were all bored out of our minds. I thought, ‘how can I make this a better experience for everyone who follows me?’ So everyone knows I was having jokes with the champ and then having jokes with Mike Perry, took it the wrong way. That’s all I did and I’ve got a good sense of humor and I know how to write things and word things and stuff.”

Till Doesn’t Believe Perry Will Get The Chance To Fight Him

Perry has since expressed his intentions of hurting Till as well as facing him inside the Octagon.

But for Till, Perry is just being oversensitive. Add in the fact that they are now in different divisions with Till on the cusp of another title shot while Perry is not in the top 15 of the welterweight division, the Liverpool native doesn’t see how they will even cross paths in the UFC at this rate.

“I think it’s just because he’s got a new girl and stuff that probably little bit offended his sensitivity, but that’s the fight game, mate,” Till added “You have to be able to take it all on the chin and he obviously can’t, so he’s talking like next time he sees me, he’s gonna poke me in the eye or something. Come on mate, we both know that’s not gonna happen. I’m 6-foot-2. I’d lift him straight off his feet but I don’t take offense to it. Let him take offense to it, mate. “I hope he does well. I hope he gets the fights he wants. He’s never going to fight me. I’m fighting contenders, former champs. He needs to worry about his path first, before he starts worrying about me because he ain’t getting that fight.”

You can watch the interview below: