Stephen Thompson Expresses Frustration At Colby Covington Title Shot, ‘Little Disappointed’ With UFC

Stephen Thompson was not pleased to hear the news that Colby Covington would receive another title shot.

It was revealed by UFC president Dana White on Monday that Covington was set to challenge Kamaru Usman in a rematch for the welterweight title at UFC 268 in November.

That was despite the fact that Covington suffered a TKO defeat to Usman back in December 2019 and has only got the one win over Tyron Woodley since. That win notably came all the way back in September last year.

Many felt Leon Edwards was more deserving as he was on a ten-fight unbeaten streak and would have been a relatively fresh matchup for the 170-pound king.

Thompson: The Guy Literally Got Stopped

Thompson has already made it no secret what he thinks about Covington getting another title shot, and once the news was revealed, he could only further express his frustration with the UFC.

“Why? Why? The guy literally got stopped, he got his jaw broken, had one fight and now he’s fighting again for the title,” Thompson told James Lynch. “They’re just throwing the same guys at Usman over and over and over again. I don’t get it. “I figured Leon Edwards, somebody different, he hasn’t fought him in several years — but at least it’s somebody different. Somebody that’s kind of worked his way back up. What is he, on a nine-fight winning streak? I don’t get why they didn’t give him the fight! Little disappointed in where the UFC is going with that.”

While Covington maybe should have gotten at least another win, there’s no denying that a rematch with Usman is undoubtedly exciting — especially given how back-and-forth the first fight was.