‘The Rock’ Rescinds His Support Of Joe Rogan, Following N-Word Usage

Famous celebrity Dwayne Johnson is taking a step back when it comes to supporting Joe Rogan.

Rogan’s Latest Controversy

Rogan has taken quite a bit of heat this year. The UFC commentator and comedian is getting a lot of controversy over not only COVID-19 ‘misinformation’ but also resurfaced videos of him saying the n-word.

The Rock’ Changes His Mind

‘The Rock’ would defend Rogan over expressing his opinions regarding COVID-19. But that would quickly change after hearing Rogan saying the ‘n-word’ multiple times over the years.

This would come after Don Winslow informed Johnson of the resurfacing comments of Rogan’s. Winslow went after Johnson for supporting him through his COVID-19 controversy.

“Dear @TheRock, You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you actually listened to this man’s many racist statements about Black people?”

Johnson would respond below.

“Dear @donwinslow, Thank you so much for this I hear you as well as everyone here 100%.” Johnson said. “I was not aware of [Rogan’s] N-word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.”

Rogan has since apologized for using the n-word multiple times throughout his time as a podcaster. The UFC commentator also believes that the video compilation using the term has been taken out of context, since there is very short clips of him saying the offensive word.

No matter what Rogan’s story may be, it looks like ‘The Rock won’t have his back anymore as he is ‘educated to his complete narrative’.