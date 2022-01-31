Joe Rogan Breaks Silence Amid Spotify ‘Misinformation’ Controversy

Joe Rogan finally given his two cents on some big controversy surrounding him.

The UFC commentator and comedian has received quite a bit of heat online, following some of his recent podcast episodes. Two episodes of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ featuring Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Peter Malone would garner much controversy regarding different opinions on COVID-19.

In fact, it would garner so much controversy that musical artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell would protest Spotify allowing ‘misinformation’ on their platforms and not using a disclaimer. They would go on to leave the streaming platform as a result.

Rogan Responds

In this ongoing dispute, Rogan would break silence on the matter in a new video. This would come right after Spotify agreed to add a content advisory over episodes that contain talks about COVID-19.

“I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time,” Rogan said. “I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they’re taking so much heat from it.” “I’m not trying to promote misinformation, I’m not trying to be controversial. I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

Adding On

Interesting conversations have taken place on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. However, let’s just say some medical professionals find them more misinformed than interesting.

Whatever the conflict may be surrounding the podcast, Rogan wants to hear different viewpoints from all sides. The podcast host promises to his best in the future to ‘balance things out’.

“I wanted to hear what their opinion is,” Rogan added. “I do not know if they’re right. I don’t know because I’m not a doctor, I’m not a scientist. I’m just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them.” “I’m going to do my best, in the future, to balance things out…I’m going to do my best,” he said. “But my point of doing this, always, is just to create interesting conversations and ones that I hope people enjoy.”