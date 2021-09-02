Miesha Tate Believes Tyron Woodley Beat Jake Paul: “We have to factor as humans what punches actually matter.”

Jake Paul was able to defeat Tyron Woodley in a close split decision during their boxing match. While the masses believe that Paul won, several combat athletes such as Miesha Tate believe that Woodley should have raised his hand.

Paul versus Woodley

As mentioned above, Paul’s victory over Woodley didn’t come in the form that he anticipated. Before the fight, Paul vowed to knockout Tyron and turned him into a “meme,” similar to how he could embarrass Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. Instead, Paul used fundamentals and jabbed his way to a victory.

On the contrary, Woodley took a more hesitant approach to his offense. Instead of attacking often, he elected to throw with power in short pockets. Although Paul was hitting Woodley more, Tyron landed the only meaningful punches in the fight. At one point, Woodley stunned Paul, making him fall into the ropes. The power shot convinced fans of the boxing world that the ropes held Jake up, which should have resulted in a knockdown. Unfortunately, the moment went in favor of Paul.

Miesha Tate Thinks Woodley Won

After the fight, Miesha Tate spoke on Sirus XM about the contest. In her belief, Woodley won the fight. However, she admitted that there’s a possibility that she doesn’t know how to score a boxing fight effectively.

https://twitter.com/SiriusXMBoxing/status/1433194328382480385

“Maybe I don’t understand boxing scoring,” said Tate. “Because I really felt like Woodley won. I do my best to watch these things unbiasedly. If somebody that I want to win loses, I’ll call it like it is.” “I saw the stats of the punch count and Jake was ahead on a lot of them. We have to understand and factor as humans (about) what punches actually matter and what ones don’t.”

Miesha explained her belief that the bulk of Jake’s punches were more of a ranger finder than a solid punch with intent to land. Additionally, she believes that Paul used his jab to keep away from Woodley.

