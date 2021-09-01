Vitor Belfort Slams Tyron Woodley for Losing to Jake Paul: “He doesn’t know how to box.”

Victor Belfort wasn’t surprised that Tyron Woodley lost his boxing match against Jake Paul. Previously, Belfort explained that the hands of Woodley’s aren’t the best representation of MMA when it comes to crossover fights.

Vitor Opens Up on Crossover Fights

Belfort announced in the past that he would be retiring from the sport of MMA. However, it didn’t take long for Vitor to announce that he would be signing with ONE Championship. He also forewarned the Paul brothers, specifically Jake, that he would “put him to sleep” if the pair were to step inside of a boxing ring. And now, he’ll take on a boxing legend in Oscar De La Hoya.

But before then, Belfort spoke about his desires to shut up the Paul Brothers. He hoped that he would have the chance to do so because he didn’t believe in the abilities of Tyron Woodley.

“I just think they are the worst representation of MMA,” Belfort said to the press. “These guys (Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley) that you just mentioned, I can fight all of them in one night. I’ll put them all out. They cannot even survive two rounds with me, these MMA athletes that are representing us in boxing.“

Belfort Speaks on Woodley Boxing Ability

After Woodley officially lost the fight, Belfort spoke about the boxing match on The MMA Hour. He double-downed on his stance on Woodley and Paul.

“I told you I thought that [Woodley] was going to have trouble beating the kid because he’s literally becoming a fighter,” Belfort said. “But his level is very low compared to a guy like myself and Oscar. We’re in the next level.” “I’m sorry, but I cannot respect a YouTuber,” he continued. “He’s a Disney channel type of thing and [Woodley] doesn’t have hands. He doesn’t know how to box. Oscar is fighting a real fighter like myself. My respect comes not if you’re a winner or a loser – it’s who you’re competing against.”

Do fans think that a boxing matchup between Belfort and Woodley can happen next?