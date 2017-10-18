Tara LaRosa Recounts Sexual Assault By Massachusetts State Athletic Commission Appointed Doctor

#MeToo is a Twitter hashtag that was launched to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual assault. Inspired by the movement, Tara LaRosa took to Twitter to tell her story.

#METOO B4 my 2nd fight w/ @Roxyfighter in MA the doctor insisted on personally doing a “breast exam” as part of the pre fight physical… — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) October 18, 2017

#METOO …a breast exam is done in NO other state. When I protested, he said I can either let him do it, or not fight. Massachusetts — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) October 18, 2017

This story is beyond disturbing. These accusations require immediate response from the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission. This doctor is unfit to continue working for the MSAC and should be criminally charged.

A quick glance at Tara LaRosa’s record shows that the incident must happened on May 21st, 2010 during a regional show in Worcester, MA. The show was the infamous Moosin: God of Martial Arts, where Tim Sylvia defeated Mariusz Pudzianowski.

Tara LaRosa’s opponent Roxanne Modafferi confirmed similar treatment from the same MSAC doctor. She recalled them both arguing against the breast examinations for quite a while.

We argued for like 30 minutes, too!! https://t.co/AsqUDltxzS — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) October 18, 2017

No fighter should have to endure this kind of abuse from some pervert on a power trip. The commission, promotion, and the other professionals licensed by the MSAC all have a responsibility to stop sexual assault. Condemning it is simply not enough. The MMA community has to demand people like this are expelled from the sport and held accountable for their criminal actions.

Erik Magraken of Combat Sports Law outlines the actual medical regulations for fights in Massachusetts. Shockingly, breast examinations are not required.

Here are the MA medical regulations. I don't see 'breast exam' pic.twitter.com/XuYXzBo35x — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) October 18, 2017

I’d encourage any of the MMA professionals working at that event, referee, fighter, or commissioner who remembers the name of the doctor who worked medicals to step forward and make his identity public.

Anyone interested in joining in the call to demand answers from the MSAC, the phone number and email address of the Commissioners are listed below.