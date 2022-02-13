Tai Tuivasa Flattens Derrick Lewis In Houston – UFC 271 Results (Highlights)

Two heavyweight bruisers known for their highlight reel finishes and their outgoing personalities did battle. Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa collided in the co-main event of UFC 271 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Round 1

Tuivasa went for the low kick and Lewis reached down to try to grab it. Tuivasa ducked a punch and pushed “The Black Beast” against the fence. The two were separated and Tuivasa blocked a high kick. Lewis threw a haymaker and Tuivasa slipped.

Suddenly, it was Lewis pushing his opponent against the cage. Tuivasa was then taken down by an inside trip … yes, you read that right. Lewis rained down punches as Tuivasa got back up and the two got into a firefight. Tuivasa landed a knee to the body. The round ended with both men in a tie-up.

Round 2

Lewis went for a massive punch off a leg kick from “Bam Bam.” Lewis had Tuivasa back-peddling off a series of punches. Lewis dropped down for a takedown but nothing doing. Lewis connected with a knee. The two exchanged punches. A massive elbow caught the chin of Lewis, who landed face first on the canvas and was out.

Official Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis via KO (elbow) – R2, 1:40

Check the highlights below:

Aquí vienen los ataques de Lewis, atentos al poder 💥🤛 #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/tOKT6S7Nzp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Se desata la locuta en Houston 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/mhNhtEDZdZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Bam Bam with the BIGGEST WIN OF HIS CAREER 👟🍺 [ @BamBamTuivasa | #UFC271 | Tune in LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/K6X32sXlXb ] pic.twitter.com/rqOogLs23P — UFC (@ufc) February 13, 2022