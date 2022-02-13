Martial Arts

Tai Tuivasa Flattens Derrick Lewis In Houston – UFC 271 Results (Highlights)

Tai Tuivasa has scored the biggest win of his pro MMA career.

Written by Fernando Quiles Jr.
Last updated on February 13th, 2022
Tai Tuivasa
Two heavyweight bruisers known for their highlight reel finishes and their outgoing personalities did battle. Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa collided in the co-main event of UFC 271 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Round 1

Tuivasa went for the low kick and Lewis reached down to try to grab it. Tuivasa ducked a punch and pushed “The Black Beast” against the fence. The two were separated and Tuivasa blocked a high kick. Lewis threw a haymaker and Tuivasa slipped.

Suddenly, it was Lewis pushing his opponent against the cage. Tuivasa was then taken down by an inside trip … yes, you read that right. Lewis rained down punches as Tuivasa got back up and the two got into a firefight. Tuivasa landed a knee to the body. The round ended with both men in a tie-up.

Round 2

Lewis went for a massive punch off a leg kick from “Bam Bam.” Lewis had Tuivasa back-peddling off a series of punches. Lewis dropped down for a takedown but nothing doing. Lewis connected with a knee. The two exchanged punches. A massive elbow caught the chin of Lewis, who landed face first on the canvas and was out.

Official Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis via KO (elbow) – R2, 1:40

Check the highlights below:

