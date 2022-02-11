UFC 271: Tai Tuivasa Tells Daniel Cormier He Deserves Derrick Lewis Fight & Will ‘Shock The World’

Tai Tuivasa believes he’s got the pieces in place to defeat Derrick Lewis.

Tuivasa and Lewis will collide this Saturday night (Feb. 12). The heavyweight collision will serve as the co-main event of UFC 271. The action will be held inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

‘Bam Bam’ Expects To Vanquish ‘The Black Beast’

During an edition of The DC Check-In, Tai Tuivasa told his American Kickboxing Academy mentor Daniel Cormier that he can overcome the one-punch KO power of Derrick Lewis.

“I was planning on going out the next day [after accepting the fight]. So, I had a day planned the next day and then I realize that probably wouldn’t be the best idea. Like I said, I think the two years I’ve put in the hard work, I think I deserve it and I think it’s my time. I’m ready for it and I think I’m gonna shock the world on Saturday.”

Tuivasa has punching power of his own but he’s been refining his game over at AKA.

“I’m gonna use my youth. I’m younger than him, I feel I’m gonna be faster than him and a bit more fight savvy. I’m a bit smarter than him in the fight, well I think so. So, that’s the plan. We got a good plan, me and the team and simply just go out there and do what I do. Once it comes, take it.”

Tuivasa went from unbeaten prospect to being on the verge of receiving a pink slip from UFC. After going on a three-fight skid, “Bam Bam” knew something had to change. He entered the AKA gym and has turned things around, winning four bouts in a row.

MiddleEasy has been on the scene for UFC 271 and we’ll continue to provide coverage during fight week. Of course, check back on our homepage for video highlights of the action on fight night.