Sam Stout Sets Up GoFundme For Longtime Rival Spencer Fisher, Raises Over $5,000

Sam Stout went to war against Spencer Fisher on three separate occasions in their MMA careers. Now, Stout has organized a Gofundme account for Fisher after sharing his story of dealing with long-term injuries from his fighting career.

The scariest part of mixed martial arts isn’t what happens inside of the cage. It’s the long-term after-effects from the damage acquired over the period of a long career. Since the sport is so new, there aren’t many case studies that highlight the permanent dangers of combat sports. However, former UFC fighter Spencer Fisher is currently permanently disabled and unable to work, seemingly due to brain injuries.

Fisher Reveals Injuries From MMA Career

Fisher recently sat down with MMA Fighting. During the long, in-depth interview with Steven Marrocco, Fisher opened up and the current status of his health. He revealed the injuries sustained from his UFC career, as well as, living day to day with his family.

Stout Speaks on Fisher

The story motivated many fighters such as Gray Maynard to speak out on healthcare after their fighting career. It also inspired a former opponent in Stout to organize a Gofundme to help cover medical expenses for Spencer Fisher.

“It’s great to get him (Fisher) a couple thousand bucks, but it’s a short-term solution,” Stout said to MMA Fighting. “It’s pretty sad to see.” “Always a risky thing to say anything about the UFC’s practices, but we’re talking about a guy that I’ve got a bond with that’s going to last the rest of our lives,” he said. “Spencer’s earned my respect almost more than any other man walking this planet. Just to see him twisting in the wind with no help, it’s really hard for me to watch, because it could have been me.

Crushing the Goal

The goal of raising $2,000 was surpassed easily and is now sitting at $5,585.00 in donations. To donate to Spencer Fisher, head towards the GoFundMe account by clicking here.