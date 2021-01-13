Spencer Fisher Reveals Permanent Brain Damage Sustained From MMA Career

The scariest part of mixed martial arts isn’t what happens inside of the cage. It’s the long-term after-effects from the damage acquired over the period of a long career. Since the sport is so new, there aren’t many case studies that highlight the permanent dangers of combat sports. However, former UFC fighter Spencer Fisher is currently permanently disabled and unable to work, seemingly due to brain injuries.

Fisher Reveals Injuries From MMA Career

Fisher recently sat down with MMA Fighting. During the long, in-depth interview with Steven Marrocco, Fisher opened up and the current status of his health. He revealed the injuries sustained from his UFC career, as well as, living day to day with his family.

“I forget where I’m going, depression, dizzy spells, calling people different names, not knowing their actual names,” said Fisher in the interview. “My kids, I’ve had instances where I couldn’t think of their names on the spot. My balance is shot. I have a hard time remembering what I did yesterday. Last week is a complete blur.”

Dealing With Permanent Effects

As he continued, he spoke about the various medications that he has to consume daily just to function. Fisher listed taking both Memantine and Cariprazine as prescriptions that he has to take. Memantine is a medication usually used to help treat dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease. While Cariprazine is used in the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar mania, and bipolar depression.

“I gotta support a family who understands my condition and tries to help me out the best they can,” Fisher said. “Don’t want to die alone and not know anybody when I see them. I don’t want to go out of this world not knowing people I love, or not knowing new people.”

So far, the UFC can hang their hat on the fact that no fighter has ever sustained a permanent injury or death inside of the octagon. However, as the sport continues to grow, hopefully, the long-term health of fighters remains in-fact.