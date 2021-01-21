Brendan Schaub Goes Off On Dana White For Spencer Fisher Comments: ‘Your Ego Is Out Of Control’

The MMA community could not help but scoff at the comments Dana White made in response to the troubling story of Spencer Fisher. However Brendan Schaub seemed to have taken his comments a bit personally.

A little more than a week ago, a troubling story came out regarding UFC veteran Spencer Fisher. This detailed a concerning issue of brain trauma that he had suffered, leading to his inability to hold a job and other heartbreaking repercussions.

Following this story’s release, Dana White was asked to comment on the situation. To the disdain of many of the fans listening, he shrugged off these concerns, saying that even he deals with neurological damage himself.

A commercial I did for XB- fit and kept mispronouncing acai. Years later it would be my favorite food to eat. Posted by Spencer Fisher on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Brendan Schaub Slams Dana White’s Ego

These remarks from Dana White got back to Brendan Schaub. It might be an understatement to say that he was not please with what he heard from the UFC President.

Speaking on an episode of his podcast, Schaub went off on Dana for making the comments about this own alleged neurological troubles. He thinks that White’s ego is the one talking, and that it was a bad look.

“This story is so heavy,” Schaub said. “My favorite thing on this is Dana White goes ‘We’re all dealing with it. I used to fight I have similar –‘ uh, you don’t count! What? Isn’t that weird? “That’s like Michael Phelps being like ‘Yeah my shoulders are f–ked.’ I’m going to be like, ‘Oh I used to swim as a kid, my shoulders are f–ked up. I know exactly what you’re going through.’ “Michael Phelps would be like ‘What the f–k are you talking about?’ Yeah dude, I swam in the pool. The same thing right? We’re the same right? I swam, you swam, we’re the same. “Think how big your ego has to be for someone to go ‘Hey Spencer Fisher, the guy who’s fought everybody, the fan favorite, the ride or die fan favorite, The King, Spencer Fisher, from f–king Pat Miletich’s gym, the guy’s gone through the f–king trenches of the UFC, and Dana goes ‘Ahh, I can relate to that. I suffer from it too.'”

From there, Brendan Schaub goes on to explain that even Joe Rogan said that White has experience boxing in gyms back in the day. However he says this sparring is nowhere near the same level as the real thing.

He goes on to mention the work that Dana White is saying he is doing to help further research into the field of brain trauma. However he says that this is still contradicted by Dana mentioning his own, low-level damage.

“A few training session at Boxing Cardio Boxing ain’t the same as Spencer Fisher getting concussed in the steel cage of the UFC. How f–king dare you try to get on the same playing field?” Schaub said. “Your ego is out of control. How does nobody around him go ‘Hey man, we gotta quit with the CTE stuff. I know, I know you did a few cardio kickboxing classes back in Boston. Not the same, because Spencer Fisher fought at the highest level against professional athletes.'”

Schaub continues by saying that White making these comments is the same as comparing playing Call of Duty to fighting in real wars. He says it does not matter what type of martial arts Dana has done, it is not the same as fighting in the cage.

In conclusion, Brendan explains how a ton of the sport’s pioneers have been on a negative path lately. So he says that the UFC needs to pay these guys for putting their health on the line.

What do you make of these comments from Brendan Schaub?